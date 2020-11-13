247 missing from Bara

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BARA: Around 247 persons have gone missing in Bara.

According to DSP Gautam Mishra, minor girls make up the bulk of the number of missing persons. In the last fiscal, 126 minor girls went missing. “Of the girls who went missing last fiscal, 71 were found and search for other 55 was under way,” said DSP Gautam Mishra of Bara.

“The missing include women, boys, senior citizens, among others.

The search for the missing is on,” Mishra added.

A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

