254 foreign returnees in home quarantine

Hetauda, March 28

A total of 254 people returning from abroad have been placed in home quarantine in Makawanpur to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Makawanpur District Coordination Committee has been coordinating the task of collecting data on foreign returnees in the district.

Data collection in 10 local levels was completed by this evening.

District Coordination Committee Officer Bhimlal Maharjan said all people returning from abroad had been placed in home quarantine under the surveillance of health workers and health coordinators of the local levels concerned.

As many as 122 people had returned from abroad in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, according to Maharjan.

Data collection work is under way with the help of local people’s representatives and the locals.

Forty-two people returned from foreign countries in Manahari Rural Municipality.

Similarly, there are 36 foreign returnees in Thaha Municipality, 16 in Indrasarowar Rural Municipality, 12 in Bhimphedi, 11 in Bagmati Rural Municipality, five each in Makawanpurgadi and Kailash rural municipalities, three in Bakaiya Rural Municipality and one in Raksirang Rural Municipality.

