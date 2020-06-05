27 COVID-19 patients discharged

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 4

As many as 27 COVID-19 infected persons, including four women, were discharged from Koshi Hospital of Biratnagar today after they recovered from the disease.

Seven of the persons discharged are from Jhapa, six from Morang, four each from Sunsari and Dhankuta, and three are from Udayapur. Similarly, two are from Saptari and one is from Khotang.

“There were a total of 41 positive cases being treated. With 27 of them discharged, we now have 14 cases undergoing treatment,” said the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Sangita Mishra, adding that the condition of all the remaining patients was normal.

Province 1 Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire saw off the discharged patients at the hospital.

“With increase in infections, the government has focused on the treatment of infected persons,” said Ghimire, who, however, expressed fear that the rate of infections could increase in the province given the trend of more and more people returning home from India.

By today, the number of COVID-19 infected persons has reached 201 in the province. To date, 75 of them have recovered and returned home.

