2,736 new cases recorded as Nepal’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 200,000

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 2,736 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 199,760.
Of the total infections, 1,059 are females and 1,677 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,420 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,141 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 86 cases respectively.
Likewise, 853 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 160,577 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 80 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,035.
Meanwhile, 22 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,148.
According to the health ministry, 12,960 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,564,214 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,058 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Monday, 2,571 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 197,024.
Globally, over 50 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 35 million people have recovered from the disease while around 13 million cases are still active.
