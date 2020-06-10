279 new coronavirus cases identified; total nationwide count stands at 4,364

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 4,364.
Of the newly infected, 257 are males and 22 are females. In total, 4,055 males and 309 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country.
Ninety people — 88 males and two females — have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 674, of which 595 are males while 79 females.
On Tuesday, 323 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 4,085.
VIDEO: Health Ministry identifies 279 new COVID-19 cases
