2,856 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday taking Nepal’s total infection count to 158,089

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,856 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 158,089 with the latest additions.

Among the freshly infected, 1,067 are females while 1,789 are males.

Of the total infections, 1,535 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone — 629 females and 906 males. In the last 24 hours, 1,225 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 147 and 163 cases respectively. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 19,826 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,430 and 1,494respectively.

Likewise, 3,336 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 111,670 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 70.64 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 45,572.

Meanwhile, five more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 847.

According to the health ministry, 12,311 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this,1,393,173 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 3,064 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

Globally, over 42 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.1 million deaths have been reported.

On Saturday, 2,225 new infections were reported taking Nepal’s Covid-19 count to 155,233.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook