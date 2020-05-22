29 more diagnosed with COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 21

Twenty-nine more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus today, including 23 from Jhapa district. With today’s addition, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has jumped to 457.

All those testing positive for the respiratory pandemic in Jhapa are men aged between 17 and 55 years.

According to Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Bikash Devkota, eight of the Jhapa patients were quarantined in Laxmi Prasad Devkota Secondary School, Kachankawal, when they were screened for the virus.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Population this morning, 15 of those diagnosed in Jhapa are from wards 3, 6, and 8 of Kachankawal Rural Municipality.

A 32-year-old man from Narainapur and a woman, 42, from Khajura in Banke district were diagnosed with the disease later in the evening.

A man, 34, from Dhankuta, a woman, 51, from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari district, a youth, 19, from Suddhodan Rural Municipality, Kapilvastu, and a 27-year-old man from Rupandehi were also found to be COVID-positive today.

Devkota said at the daily press briefing that of the COVID-infected people, 385 are males and 71 are females.

Four COVID-19 patients, two men and two women, who were undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, for the past nine days were discharged from the hospital today. As of today, 49 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

So far, the government has conducted 38,736 polymerase chain reaction tests, of which 3,413 were conducted in the past 24 hours. Apart from PCR tests, 78,695 rapid diagnostic tests that screen blood for virus antibodies have also been conducted.

