29 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll crosses 1,500

KATHMANDU: Twenty-nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,508.

Meanwhile, 1,474 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 233,452.

Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 63 million.

On Sunday, twenty-five individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

