3 killed, 29 injured in Doti bus accident

DHANGADHI: Three people died while 29 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on skidded off the road in Purbachauki Rural Municipality-1 of Doti district on Wednesday morning.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained, Informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokendra Bahadur Shrestha, chief of Sudurpaschim Province Traffic Police Office, Attariya.

The incident occurred when the bus (Na 6 Kha 2529), en route to Achham from Dhangadhi, fell some 100 metres below the road at Fulaut, killing three on the spot, added SP Shrestha.

The rescued injured are being sent to the hospital for treatment, among which seven are in critical condition, he stated.

According to SP Shrestha, around 32 individuals had boarded the bus from Trinagar border point. However, the exact number of passengers aboarf the bus is yet to be established. The bus is said to be ferrying persons returning from India.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.