3 more Nepalis die of COVID-19 in Qatar

Kathmandu, June 21
Three more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 130.
According to a press release issued by Non-Resident Nepali Association from London, all three COVID-19 fatalities of the last week were reported in Qatar.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in African countries last week. Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, coordinator of NRNA health committee, said as many as 17,779 Nepalis tested positive for the coronavirus in 34 countries during the period of nine weeks. Of them, more than 10,000 persons living in 18 countries have recovered from the deadly virus.
The countries where Nepali recovered from the COVID-19 are Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Malta, Japan, Myanmar, Poland, Russia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Finland, Germany, Sweden, France, Belgium, Hong Kong and South Korea. NRNA said rescue of Nepalis stranded abroad was under way. As many as 3,108 Nepalis were rescued and brought home from destination countries over the period of past three weeks, according to NRNA.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
