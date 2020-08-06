30 rape cases in 4 years in Darchula

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DARCHULA, AUGUST 5

Darchula, the district in Sudurpaschim state, reported 30 cases of rape and attempted rape against women and girls in the past four years.

According to Darchula District Police Office, most perpetrators are from within the circles of families, relatives and are known to the victims. The cases of rape against girls and women have been on the rise in recent years in the district.

Still many cases remain unreported to the police as they are settled covertly within the families and society, it is said.

Police Inspector Bhaskar Chand said the majority of the victims are girls.

During the fiscal year 2015-16, three cases of rape and two cases of attempted rape had been recorded in the district followed by five rape cases in the fiscal year 2017-18, five rape and two attempted rape cases in the fiscal year 2018-19 and eight rape and six attempted rape cases in the last fiscal year.

