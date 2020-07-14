318 return to Makawanpur from third countries

HETAUDA, JULY 13
A total of 318 people returned home from third countries to Makawanpur in the last one month. These people returned home after the government rescued them from various countries.
Makawanpur District Coordination Committee Chief Raghunath Khulal said that 318 people coming from countries other than India had stayed at the holding centre set up by DCC so far.
Of the 318, some are staying in the quarantine facilities at the local levels, while others are staying in home quarantine.
Some, however, have returned home. Once people return from third countries, they are kept in Bagmati Province’s Holding Centre in Basundhara, Kathmandu.
Residents of Makawanpur are brought from the province’s holding centre to the holding centre at the Institute of Forestry Sciences, Hetauda.
Pranami Service Society, Makawanpur, has been providing free food to the returnees so far.
“But, the DCC will manage food on its own as the service society has expressed its inability to feed returnees due to their busy schedule,” said Khulal.
He said that they had managed sanitation, cold and hot water, beds for sleeping and Wi-Fi for entertainment for returnees from abroad.
Of the 318 coming from third countries to Makawanpur, 86 came from Saudi Arabia, 36 from Kuwait, six from Oman, 42 from Qatar, 41 from Malaysia, and 31 from other countries.
DCC Chief Khulal said that the holding centre targeting returnees from abroad would be operated till Dashain.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
SALYAN, JULY 12 A settlement of 100 plus families in Kapurkot Rural Municipality, Salyan, has been at risk of landslide for the past three decades. Their fear of being swept away doubles when it rains. This monsoon, six metres land in the area have caved in. However, the government and auth Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 12 A man killed his uncle in Madi Rural Municipality, Kaski, last night. Police said Nawaraj Sapkota killed his uncle Pitamber Sapkota, 78, by attacking him with a khukuri over a minor domestic dispute. Ward Chairman Satyaraj Sapkota said Pitamber died on the spot. He said tha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 12 The first phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 has concluded today. According to the COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), a total of 26,396 Nepalis were evacuated from 24 countries in the last one month. The repatriation fligh Read More...
SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district on Sunday arrested two persons in possession of banned pharmaceutical drugs at two different places. A team of police in civvies deployed from Bariyarpatti Police Post arrested Chandan Kumar Yadav (20) of Shreepur in Bariyarpatti Rural Municipality-2 in possessio Read More...
Goalkeeper David de Gea will not be content with personal accolades and needs to win more major trophies at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. De Gea, 29, has won United's Player of the Year award four times since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but the club have Read More...
WARSAW: Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms. Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57. Travolta confirmed his wife's death in an Instagram post late Sunday. He said she died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. "It Read More...
CAIRO: Their accounts are similar. The girls and women describe meeting the young man — a former student at Egypt's most elite university — in person and online, followed by deceit, then escalating sexual harassment, assault, blackmail or rape. Some were minors when the alleged crimes took pl Read More...