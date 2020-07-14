318 return to Makawanpur from third countries

Himalayan News Service

HETAUDA, JULY 13

A total of 318 people returned home from third countries to Makawanpur in the last one month. These people returned home after the government rescued them from various countries.

Makawanpur District Coordination Committee Chief Raghunath Khulal said that 318 people coming from countries other than India had stayed at the holding centre set up by DCC so far.

Of the 318, some are staying in the quarantine facilities at the local levels, while others are staying in home quarantine.

Some, however, have returned home. Once people return from third countries, they are kept in Bagmati Province’s Holding Centre in Basundhara, Kathmandu.

Residents of Makawanpur are brought from the province’s holding centre to the holding centre at the Institute of Forestry Sciences, Hetauda.

Pranami Service Society, Makawanpur, has been providing free food to the returnees so far.

“But, the DCC will manage food on its own as the service society has expressed its inability to feed returnees due to their busy schedule,” said Khulal.

He said that they had managed sanitation, cold and hot water, beds for sleeping and Wi-Fi for entertainment for returnees from abroad.

Of the 318 coming from third countries to Makawanpur, 86 came from Saudi Arabia, 36 from Kuwait, six from Oman, 42 from Qatar, 41 from Malaysia, and 31 from other countries.

DCC Chief Khulal said that the holding centre targeting returnees from abroad would be operated till Dashain.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

