35 per cent paddy plantation completed in Banke, 55 per cent in Bardiya

NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 30
Most of the farmers generally start paddy plantation from June-end, but this year nearly 35 per cent paddy plantation has been completed in Banke and 55 per cent in Bardiya.
“Around this time last year, farmers had completed only 15 per cent and 40 per cent paddy plantation in Banke and Bardiya respectively, but this year due to timely rainfall, more farmers have completed paddy plantation,” said Agriculture Knowledge Centre Nepalgunj Chief Sagar Dhakal.
Increased percentage of paddy plantation in Bardiya, compared to Banke, is also attributed to better irrigation facility in the district.
Banke has a total of 36,500 hectare land suitable for paddy cultivation, and only 13 per cent of the land is said to have irrigation facility, leaving the majority of farmers to rely on monsoon rain.
“We have a big irrigation project in the district, but as its construction hasn’t been completed yet ever after years, we’re compelled to rely on rainfall for irrigation,” lamented a local farmer, adding that around 43,000 hectare farmland would be connected to irrigation facility once the Sikta Irrigation Project was completed.
Places in Banke where paddy cultivation has been completed are: Fattepur, Binauna, Mahadevpuri, Gangapur, Radhapur, Chisapani and Naubasta. These places have good irrigation facility.
Elsewhere, farmers are bound to wait for rainfall.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
