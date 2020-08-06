360 new coronavirus cases detected; nationwide tally hits 21,750

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 360 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 21,750.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,622 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As many as 419,575 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal, till date.
Among the new cases, 87 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion 233 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 15,389.
As of today, there are 6,296 active cases of infection across the country while 9,470 people are in quarantine.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, and Rukum West. Meanwhile, five districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, Kathmandu, and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Five more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 65.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 21,390 with 381 new recorded cases.
