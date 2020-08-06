Highest number of deaths registered in a single day in Nepal, five reported in 24 hrs

KATHMANDU: Five more fatalities related to the coronavirus infection have been reported today by the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day deaths recorded in Nepal.
A 45-year-old male from Rangeli Municipality-8 of Morang passed away on Wednesday, August 5. He had just been brought to Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar after having symptoms including fever and difficulties in respiration.
Another male, also 45 years of age, from Biratnagar Metropolitan City of Morang passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at Koshi Hospital, stated the ministry.
Likewise, a 65-year-old female, resident of Malangawa Municipality-8 in Sarlahi district, succumbed to the respiratory illness yesterday. She died while under treatment at Balambu-based Armed Police Force (APF) Hospital in Kathmandu.
Another elderly female, 72, passed away during the course of treatment at Chabahil-based Om Hospital and Research Centre on Saturday, August 1. She had been admitted to the health facility in the early morning of the same day after arriving from Dhanusha. She had various underlying health conditions including asthma, hypothyroidism, hypertension, diabetes, and had also contracted pneumonia.
Moreover, a 42-year-old male, resident of Rupani Municipality-5 in Saptari, also succumbed to the coronavirus infection yesterday.
With this, the COVID-19 death-toll in the country has hit 65.
