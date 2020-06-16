THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 380 new coronavirus transmission cases have been confirmed on Tuesday. With the latest addition, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has reached 6591.

Of the total infected, 6092 are males and 499 females.

Over a hundred people have been discharged following recovery across various parts of the country. 117 people — 109 males and eight females — have been reported to have recovered from the infection today, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. With this, the total number of recoveries has advanced to 1158.

Four of 77 districts in the country are still untouched by the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

On Monday, Nepal had seen the highest daily spike in Covid-19 numbers as 451 new cases were reported taking the nationwide tally to 6211.

