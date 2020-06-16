Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus tally stands at 44 as of Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 44 cases of coronavirus transmission have been recorded in Kathmandu valley, till June 16.

Of the infected, 34 cases have been reported in Kathmandu. Likewise, Bhaktapur has so far seen six cases while the case tally stands at four in Lalitpur.

On Monday, five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley.

The first case of Covid-19 in Nepal was reported in Kathmandu back in January 23. A Nepali who had recently returned from Wuhan was the first person to have been diagnosed with the disease in the country.

Even as the government has eased the nationwide lockdown and movement restrictions have been loosened, entry to and exit from the Kathmandu valley keeping in mind the increasing number of cases, here.

So far, 6591 cases have been reported all over the country, with 1158 recoveries and 19 fatalities.

