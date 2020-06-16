Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus tally stands at 44 as of Tuesday

KATHMANDU: As many as 44 cases of coronavirus transmission have been recorded in Kathmandu valley, till June 16.
Of the infected, 34 cases have been reported in Kathmandu. Likewise, Bhaktapur has so far seen six cases while the case tally stands at four in Lalitpur.
On Monday, five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley.
The first case of Covid-19 in Nepal was reported in Kathmandu back in January 23. A Nepali who had recently returned from Wuhan was the first person to have been diagnosed with the disease in the country.
Even as the government has eased the nationwide lockdown and movement restrictions have been loosened, entry to and exit from the Kathmandu valley keeping in mind the increasing number of cases, here.
Read Also: Looking to enter Kathmandu? You’ll need permit from local and district authorities
So far, 6591 cases have been reported all over the country, with 1158 recoveries and 19 fatalities.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing to a halt economic and broader development activity around the world, the World Bank has projected that remittances to low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) will fall sharply in 2020 – by about 20 per cent. Nepal, where remittance contribution to GDP in 201 Read More...
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the UK, a move that comes after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Opponents accused the Conservative government of opting for talk rather than act Read More...
POKHARA: The District Police Office, Kaski, today made public four youths arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of their friend in Pokhara Metropolis-32 on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Sunam Gurung, Shankar Sunar, Manish Shrestha and Krishna Sunar, all 21-year-olds Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 138,683 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 219,336 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fans (turned anti-fans) do not seem to have any mind to let Chen down easy as they are aiming to raise money for newspaper advertisement to call for the K-pop star's removal from EXO, one of the most popular K-pop bands. Some Korean fans of EXO are aiming to raise money in the hopes of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Singer Yogeshwar Amatya jams with his musician friends Nhyoo Bajracharya and Jems Pradhan in their latest lockdown jam video sending their support to the youth raising voice against corruption. The team also offers flowers, a sign of friendship, virtually to the police personnel. Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band BTS's pay-per-view lived streamed concert on June 14 has become the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers. The Korea Herald reports that the band's label Big Hit Entertainment announced on June 15 that Bang Bang Con: The Live, which w Read More...