40, who came in contact with virus-infected cop, identified

DAMAULI, JULY 29
Contact tracing following the confirmation of COV- ID-19 in a policeman from Tanahun has identified forty persons who had come in his contact prior to confirmation of the infection.
Officiating in Syangja, the police constable was diagnosed with the virus when he returned after meeting his kinsfolk in Byas Municipality.
Immediately after that, a search for persons he had come in contact with had begun.
“So far, we have identified 40 persons who had come in contact with him; we have told all of them to stay in home-quarantine,” said Ward 10 Chairperson Tulasiram Sapkota of Byas Municipality.
According to him, preparations are on to conduct PCR tests of those persons.
“We will have a team of health workers here tomorrow.
They will collect the swab samples of the contact-traced persons and send them to Pokhara for tests,” Sapkota informed.
Further, the ward chair informed that the ward office had been closed indefinitely from today to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the ward.
“In view of the COVID-19 threat, we have decided to close the ward office until another notice. In the meantime, we will be spreading awareness through various local clubs against the virus,” he said, asking locals of the wards to be alert against the virus.
READ ALSO:
Rajbiraj, July 28 While a prohibitory order is in place to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in Rajbiraj, two more local levels have closed down all services except essential ones in Saptari. Rajgadh Rural Municipality and Rupani Rural Municipality have decided to close down all services excep Read More...
Siraha, July 28 All the health posts under Naraha Rural Municipality are reeling under acute medicine crunch in Siraha. The medicine shortage started after controversy emerged in the procurement process. Health Department Chief Ram Prasad Yadav said the buying process was delayed due to dis Read More...
Bhojpur, July 28 At least three persons were injured after flood in a local river destroyed huts which were used as shops at Shadananda Municipality, in Bhojpur, today. The injured have been identified as Amrit Ghale, 24, his wife Anisha Ghale, 20, and their 18-month-old daughter Aayusha. Poli Read More...
Khandbari, July 28 Incessant rainfall has submerged Tumlingtar bazaar at Khandbari Municipality in Sankhuwasabha district. As many as 100 houses were waterlogged due to incessant rainfall at Tumlingtar since yesterday. The inundation has also destroyed three houses. Deputy Superintenden Read More...
Chitwan, July 28 Nepal Communist Party Cochair Pushpa Kamal Dahal instructed Madi Municipality mayor to manage shelters for Chepang people displaced from Kusumkhola of Madi in Chitwan. The former prime minister telephoned Mayor Thakur Dhakal today. People of the indigenous community have becom Read More...
Bhairahawa, July 28 A team deployed from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Contact office, Butwal, caught two employees of Gautam Buddha International Airport Project red-handed with bribe money today. The arrested are office assistant Biswonath Prasad Lodh and Mahendr Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Space Camp, an educational program attended by nearly 1 million people, including a dozen who went on to become astronauts or cosmonauts, said Tuesday it's in danger of closing without a cash infusion because of the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the state-owned U.S. Space and Rocket C Read More...
LOS ANGELES: "Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards. The HBO series, which captured America's deep unease as it faces racial and political discord amid a pandemic, was nominated as best Read More...