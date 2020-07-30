40, who came in contact with virus-infected cop, identified

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, JULY 29

Contact tracing following the confirmation of COV- ID-19 in a policeman from Tanahun has identified forty persons who had come in his contact prior to confirmation of the infection.

Officiating in Syangja, the police constable was diagnosed with the virus when he returned after meeting his kinsfolk in Byas Municipality.

Immediately after that, a search for persons he had come in contact with had begun.

“So far, we have identified 40 persons who had come in contact with him; we have told all of them to stay in home-quarantine,” said Ward 10 Chairperson Tulasiram Sapkota of Byas Municipality.

According to him, preparations are on to conduct PCR tests of those persons.

“We will have a team of health workers here tomorrow.

They will collect the swab samples of the contact-traced persons and send them to Pokhara for tests,” Sapkota informed.

Further, the ward chair informed that the ward office had been closed indefinitely from today to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the ward.

“In view of the COVID-19 threat, we have decided to close the ward office until another notice. In the meantime, we will be spreading awareness through various local clubs against the virus,” he said, asking locals of the wards to be alert against the virus.

