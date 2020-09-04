53 feared dead in Baglung floods, landslides

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 3

Floods and landslides claimed at least 14 lives in Dhorpatan, Baglung, today. As many as 39 people have gone missing, according to the Province Police Office of Pokhara.

The worst-hit were Dunepokhara, Sukurdung, Bhattabot, Bhusunde and Lankuribot in Dhorpatan’s Wards No 6, 7, 8 and 9 when landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain of the past two days wreaked havoc early this morning.

According to provincial police information officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendrababu Regmi, some 31 houses were completely destroyed in the floods.

Floods also swept away Sukurdung’s Saraswoti Primary School, Suprang’s Janachetana Primary School, three hydropower projects and as many suspension bridges. A pick-up jeep was also swept away in Bhusunde.

“There is no trace of human settlements at places where floods had struck,” Assistant Chief District Officer of Baglung Dhirendraraj Panta told THT.

So far, only two bodies have been identified — Keshamaya BK, 25, of Bhattechaur in Dhorpatan and Kara Bahadur BK of Lankuribot.

Four persons escaped with injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Bobang Health Post, according to Panta. One of them, a teenager, is said to be in a critical condition.

“We have a helicopter on standby in case the injured teenager has to be taken elsewhere for treatment,” said Panta.

A team led by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa was flown to the flood affected region from Kathmandu in an army helicopter, but the chopper couldn’t land there due to unfavourable weather condition and the team had to return to Kathmandu.

