53 feared dead in Baglung floods, landslides

POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 3
Floods and landslides claimed at least 14 lives in Dhorpatan, Baglung, today. As many as 39 people have gone missing, according to the Province Police Office of Pokhara.
The worst-hit were Dunepokhara, Sukurdung, Bhattabot, Bhusunde and Lankuribot in Dhorpatan’s Wards No 6, 7, 8 and 9 when landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain of the past two days wreaked havoc early this morning.
According to provincial police information officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendrababu Regmi, some 31 houses were completely destroyed in the floods.
Floods also swept away Sukurdung’s Saraswoti Primary School, Suprang’s Janachetana Primary School, three hydropower projects and as many suspension bridges. A pick-up jeep was also swept away in Bhusunde.
“There is no trace of human settlements at places where floods had struck,” Assistant Chief District Officer of Baglung Dhirendraraj Panta told THT.
So far, only two bodies have been identified — Keshamaya BK, 25, of Bhattechaur in Dhorpatan and Kara Bahadur BK of Lankuribot.
Four persons escaped with injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Bobang Health Post, according to Panta. One of them, a teenager, is said to be in a critical condition.
“We have a helicopter on standby in case the injured teenager has to be taken elsewhere for treatment,” said Panta.
A team led by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa was flown to the flood affected region from Kathmandu in an army helicopter, but the chopper couldn’t land there due to unfavourable weather condition and the team had to return to Kathmandu.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 A representative idol of the Living Goddess Kumari is placed inside a miniature chariot on Wednesday. Kumari Jatra, the chariot procession of the Kumari -- one of the most sought-after events during Yenyā -- will be missed this year as pandemic-lockdown in the valley prohi Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 The Government of Nepal is preparing to make an amendment to the Local Government Operation Act-2017, to make it consistent with other prevailing laws. The Ministry of Federal Affairs has written to the Association of District Coordination Committees, Municipal Associati Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 Sorha Shraddha, a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started today even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nepal. Hindu priests are having a hard time providing home services to their clients due to prohibitory orders impo Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Nine months after Bijay Prakash Mishra, a Swiss company agent, leaked an audiotape in which the then Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota was heard demanding bribe from a Swiss company for awarding a contract to set up a security printi Read More...
Damauli, September 2 A truck en route from Pokhara to Sarlahi went out of contact from 3:00 am on Wednesday. The truck had delivered bricks to Pokhara and was returning to Sarlahi. Truck owner Anil Kumar Amatya said the vehicle had gone out of contact since today morning. Quoting Ama Read More...
POKHARA: Eight persons were killed while 13 others are missing after a flood swept away settlements in Dhorpatan Municipality-9 of Baglung district on Wednesday night. Four have suffered injuries in the incident. Bhuji Khola swollen after incessant rainfall entered the settlements in the bank Read More...
Rautahat, September 2 The Niranjan Ram and Bijaya Ram Murder Joint Struggle Committee has decided to intensify its agitation accusing the government of not being serious about its demands. The decision to step up its agitation was made public at a press conference organised by the committe Read More...
Finding comes from analysis of 7 international trials Spurs WHO to update advice on COVID-19 treatment Steroid dexamethasone already in widespread ICU use LONDON: Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven Read More...