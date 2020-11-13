54 women missing since March lockdown

BANKE, NOVEMBER 12
The Nepal-India border has been closed since the coronavirus crisis started. If, however, the applications filed with the police are anything to go by, 70 women, 28 of them below 18 years of age, went missing during the same period this year. Of the 70, as many as 16 were found.
Nepalgunj had witnessed a huge number of people intending to head to India even during the lockdown period. People who were allowed to exit were allowed to do so after producing official documents.
Most of the missing women had left home purportedly for foreign employment.
Forty-year-old Punam Thapa, who had gone to Kuwait for employment, has remained out of contact for years.
Similarly, no trace has been found of Sita Sharma of Belawa, Bardiya, who had headed to India for a job.
Likewise, Nepalgunj’s Dilli Kathayat went missing from near the bus park. Her family filed an application with the police seeking help to find her but there hasn’t been any news of her so far.
These are only representative cases.
The trend of women leaving the country professedly for foreign employment through Nepalgunj, who have gone missing, has increased.
This is shown not only by police reports but also the reports of various non-government organisations.
According to Maiti Nepal, Nepalgunj, an organisation campaigning against human trafficking, every year over 500 women heading to India through Nepalgunj go unaccounted for.
“We have cases where we received complaints of over 600 women gone missing in a single year,” said Maiti Nepal, Nepalgunj regional Coordinator Keshav Koirala, adding that only a fraction of them are found.
Most stakeholders have expressed concern about the lack of government mechanism to search for missing persons on foreign soil. Koirala suspected that most of these missing persons could be facing sexual and other forms of exploitation in India and Gulf countries.
A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late. According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days. Read More...
BAJURA, NOVEMBER 11 With the mercury plummeting further, the indigenous communities of the upper belt of Bajura and other nearby districts have started migrating to lower elevations in western Nepal. Just like the previous years, this year too, the residents of northern Bajura, Humla and M Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER, 11 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel said that the government would boost the confidence of the private sector by supporting and encouraging them. During a meeting with a delegation led by President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, here today, Financ Read More...
KATHMANDU: A former Gurkha soldier has been nominated for the prestigious Paul Stephenson Unsung Hero Award 2020. Rajan Kumar Chhetri, currently living in the UK, is the first Nepali nominated for this award set up in the name of Paul Stephenson, a famous social worker. His nomination is for Read More...
UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK: As COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on people's health and economies of countries around the world, governments, non-government organisations, international financial institutions, and the private sector are stepping up political, financial and in-kind suppo Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A divorced teenage girl was shot dead at her home in Madhavnarayan Municipality-7 of Rautahat district, on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Amrita Kumari Sah, the 17-year-old daughter of Ram Ayodhya Sah of Laukaha village in Madhavnarayan-7. Sah was shot on he Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,913 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 204,242. Of the total infections, 759 are females and 1,154 are males. In the last 24 hours, 973 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,189. 1,913 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 204,242. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...