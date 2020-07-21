558 Nepalis stranded in Malaysia evacuated, along with 16 bodies

KATHMANDU, JULY 20
Under the second phase of repatriation, a total of 558 passengers were repatriated today.
As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), only three passenger flights were conducted today while the remaining two were cargo flights. All three repatriation flights were conducted from Malaysia. Of them, two flights were conducted by Himalaya Airlines, while Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted one flight from the Southeast Asian nation.
NAC evacuated 257 passengers along with 15 dead bodies from Kuala Lumpur.
Similarly, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 148 passengers in one flight, and another 153 passengers and one dead body in the second flight.
According to TIA, six repatriation flights are scheduled for Tuesday.
Amid this, issuing a press statement today, NAC has explained that the corporation is not charging extra amount on airfare going beyond the airfare set by the government. Furthermore, it has also claimed that except for scheduled flights no extra chartered flights have been conducted during this repatriation phase.
“It has come to the notice of the corporation that a few agents have become active and are trying to arrange flight tickets for passengers.
Through this notice, we would like to inform the passengers that NAC has not hired any agent for ticket booking and we request our passengers to book their tickets based on the schedule published on our website and pay the prices set by the government,” reads the statement.
The notice has further mentioned that the national flag carrier will take necessary action against anyone found to be selling tickets illegally.
Meanwhile, only one domestic flight was conducted today. As per TIA, Shree Airlines departed for Janakpur from Kathmandu carrying four passengers.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement. Based on the agreement, workers wil Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The incessant rain in the country has somehow minimised the immediate risk of locusts. Issuing a statement today, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre has said that the changing direction of the wind and ongoing monsoon season in the country have minimised the r Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 A total of 1,082 passengers returned home today. Under the second phase of the repatriation process six flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service. This product aims to create an investm Read More...
BAJHANG, JULY 19 The people’s representatives elected from the Nepali Congress as well NC supporters in Thalara Rural Municipality, Bajhang, protested against the budget terming it ‘undue’ allocation. They protested the budget distribution stating that the rural municipality’s leadersh Read More...
DHADING, JULY 19 Gajuri Rural Municipality has started constructing a cold storage at an estimated budget of Rs 195.5 million in Dhading. The cold storage will be used to store fruits, vegetables, meat and other items produced by Dhading farmers. It is being built with the help of Minis Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 19 Registration of personal details for the national identity card has started in Kaski. Kaski CDO Gyan Prasad Dhakal said a field office had been set up and the work of registering personal details for the national identity card had started from today. Khagaraj Adhikari, Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 19 Bhanu Municipality is all set to install CCTV cameras in all wards to facilitate research on leopards in Tanahun. Preparations are under way to install CCTV cameras in 4,000 hectare forest area spread from wards 1 to 9 for research purpose. A total of 36 cameras will be ins Read More...