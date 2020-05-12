THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 191, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single day jump so far.

The new cases were confirmed from tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu.

Among the infected, eight persons are from Kapilvastu district, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa, and one from Bara. All of them are males.

As per current information, all the infected persons are in normal health and they have come into contact with health workers.

On Sunday, 24 new cases had been identified.

