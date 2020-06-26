593 new cases reported on Friday take Nepal’s coronavirus infection count to 11,755

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: With 593 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 11,755, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

486 males and 107 females are among the newly infected people. In total, 10,506 males and 1,249 females have contracted the infection.

Likewise, 48 recoveries were reported today, 40 of them males and eight females. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,698.

As of today, 76 of 77 districts in the country have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. Rasuwa in Bagmati Province is the only district where no case of the infection has been detected, stated the Ministry.

Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 related fatality was reported by the Health Ministry today. With this, death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has reached 27.

On Thursday, 434 new cases had taken the nationwide tally to 11,162.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook