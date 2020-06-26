Coronavirus death-toll reaches 27 with one more fatality reported today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported one more coronavirus related fatality on Friday.

A woman, tentatively aged 25 to 30 years, was found in an unconscious state by the police near Rapti Academy of Health Sciences (RAHS) in Dang on June 25. She was taken to the health facility, where on examination, she was found dead.

The same day, her swab sample was collected and sent for PCR testing at the laboratory of RAHS. Today, the results of her test came out positive for the coronavirus infection, informed the Ministry in its regular press briefing.

The identity of the deceased has not been determined yet and security personnel are trying to search for the woman’s family. Further investigation is being carried out.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has reached 27.

READ ALSO: 593 new cases reported on Friday take Nepal’s coronavirus infection count to 11,755

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook