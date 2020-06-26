Coronavirus death-toll reaches 27 with one more fatality reported today

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported one more coronavirus related fatality on Friday.
A woman, tentatively aged 25 to 30 years, was found in an unconscious state by the police near Rapti Academy of Health Sciences (RAHS) in Dang on June 25. She was taken to the health facility, where on examination, she was found dead.
The same day, her swab sample was collected and sent for PCR testing at the laboratory of RAHS. Today, the results of her test came out positive for the coronavirus infection, informed the Ministry in its regular press briefing.
The identity of the deceased has not been determined yet and security personnel are trying to search for the woman’s family. Further investigation is being carried out.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country has reached 27.
READ ALSO: 593 new cases reported on Friday take Nepal’s coronavirus infection count to 11,755
POKHARA: Police had to blank fire eight rounds of bullets to disperse a crowd of people taking a stand against the burial of a body on the bank of Seti River. One of the protesters was injured as they confronted security personnel. Identity of the injured is yet to be established. A 55-year-ol Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 Bike riders appear in raincoats as monsoon brings heavy rain all over the country, in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of nine new cases, Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally has climbed to 74 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that two males and two females from Kathmandu, one male from Lalitpur, a female and three males from Bhaktapur are am Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 199,737 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 287,863 Rapid Diagno Read More...
GAIGHAT: A youth who was convicted of rape two years ago and had subsequently disappeared, has been arrested on Thursday. The court had made a decision to imprison Sanjaya Sadaa (20) of Triyuga Municipality-3 for seven years six months and 24 days and fine him a penalty of Rs 10,000. The pol Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League is enjoying a purple patch with two special teams, with both Liverpool and Manchester City having the potential to "dominate" European football, former Scotland international Graeme Souness has said. Premier League champions-elect Liverpool thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 on Read More...
BERLIN: Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen are bracing for their most important games of the Bundesliga season as relegation looms over the former and a highly lucrative Champions League spot is on the line for the latter on Saturday's final matchday. Champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Read More...