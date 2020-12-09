5yo boy missing for three days in Dhangadhi

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: A three-year-old boy has been missing for the last three days in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13 of Kailali district.

According to police, Aayush Rana, who has been living with his grandmother in Kailari village after his mother Radha abandoned him, is missing since Monday night. Radha remarried after the death of her husband.

Police have launched a search operation for the child whose condition is yet to be ascertained, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, Spokesperson at the District Police Office.

After preliminary investigation, police suspect that the mother might have taken the child with her as she was reported to have arrived in the village on Monday.

However, police have not been able to contact the mother to verify that the child is indeed with her, police added.

