6 killed, 15 missing in Achham flood

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Six persons have been found dead while fifteen are still missing after a swollen river swept them away in Ramaroshan Rural Municipality-5 of Achham district on Tuesday night.

Persistent rainfall throughout the night caused the swollen Kailash River to enter the settlement in Saini Bazaar, taking 21 people along with it.

Among the missing, four persons were found dead in Koseda area of Baanigadhi Jagadh Rural Municipality-6, informed a local, Devendra Thapa.

Similarly, two bodies were found in Lamtana and Seri of Mangalsen Municipality-3, informed another local, Prakash Kunwar.

The locals, Nepal Police personnel, and local representatives are searching for the 15 missing persons.

It takes some seven hours of walking from the district headquarters to reach the incident site, which has caused a delay in an immediate rescue operation, informed Gokarna Prasad Upadhyaya, Chief District Officer, Achham.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook