63yo man arrested for raping 11yo girl in Udayapur

SHYAM RAI

GHAIGHAT: Udayapur Police have arrested a person on the charge of raping an 11-year-old girl in Belaka Municipality-9 of Udayapur district.

According to the police, 63-year-old Surya Pokhrel has been arrested for raping the girl in a public toilet of the city hall in Rampur Thoksila, on Monday afternoon.

Pokhrel lured the girl who was on her way to the market and took her to the toilet where he committed the crime, informed Sub-Inspector Hari Khadka, of the Area Police Office, Rampur.

The arrested has been sent to judicial custody by the District Court for further investigation, informed police.

According to latest police statistics, 19 incidents of rape have been reported in the last four months in Udayapur district with rape victims being in the age group of 10 to 35 years, added police. Among them, four were reported in Shrawan, three in Bhadra, seven in Ashwin and five in Kartik months of the Nepali calendar, informed Assistant Sub Inspector Uma Gurung, at District Police Office, Udayapur.

Last year, 45 cases of rape were reported while 16 cases were filed in the court in Udayapur district.

