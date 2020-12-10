70 yo woman raped, strangled to death

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JHAPA: An elderly woman was found raped and strangled to death at Mechinagar Municipality-13 in Jhapa district.

According to the District Police Office (DPO), Bishal Birja,35, of Bhadrapur Municipality-4 has confessed his involvement in the crime.

Police said that the perpetrator lured the victim on Wednesday night and raped her before strangling her to death.

Rakesh Thapa, Information Officer at the District Police Office, said, the suspect himself informed the police about the body of woman lying under the culvert near the Pathivara Temple at Charaali area in the district.

Subsequently, police launched an investigation and upon suspicion apprehended Bishal Biraja for further investigation.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

