Nepal | May 25, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > 72 new cases take nationwide COVID-19 count to 675

72 new cases take nationwide COVID-19 count to 675

26 of 72 cases reported from Rautahat

Published: May 25, 2020 11:04 am
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Seventy-two new cases on Monday morning has taken the total COVID-19 count in the country to 675, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu; BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan; Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang; Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda; Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj; Provincial Hospital and Regional Veterinary Laboratory, both in Surkhet.

Details of the newly infected persons are as follows:

District Number of Cases Age-Group Sex
Dhanusha 3 30-45 Males
Kapilvastu 3 19-23 Males
Kathmandu 3 27-37 Males
Bara 23 18-50 Males
Rautahat 26 18-53 Males
Saptari 2 22-34 Males
Bardiya 1 25 Males
Banke 4 16-24 Males
Dailekh 7 15-29 6 Males, 1 Female

Among the infected, three are from within Kathmandu Valley —  all males, from wards 3 and 6 of Tokha Municipality and Budhanilakatha Municipality-3.

As per current information, the infected persons have come in contact with health personnel.

