72 new cases take nationwide COVID-19 count to 675

KATHMANDU: Seventy-two new cases on Monday morning has taken the total COVID-19 count in the country to 675, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
The new infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu; BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan; Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang; Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda; Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj; Provincial Hospital and Regional Veterinary Laboratory, both in Surkhet.
Details of the newly infected persons are as follows:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Age-Group
|Sex
|Dhanusha
|3
|30-45
|Males
|Kapilvastu
|3
|19-23
|Males
|Kathmandu
|3
|27-37
|Males
|Bara
|23
|18-50
|Males
|Rautahat
|26
|18-53
|Males
|Saptari
|2
|22-34
|Males
|Bardiya
|1
|25
|Males
|Banke
|4
|16-24
|Males
|Dailekh
|7
|15-29
|6 Males, 1 Female
Among the infected, three are from within Kathmandu Valley — all males, from wards 3 and 6 of Tokha Municipality and Budhanilakatha Municipality-3.
As per current information, the infected persons have come in contact with health personnel.
