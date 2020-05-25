72 new cases take nationwide COVID-19 count to 675

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Seventy-two new cases on Monday morning has taken the total COVID-19 count in the country to 675, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu; BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan; Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang; Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda; Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj; Provincial Hospital and Regional Veterinary Laboratory, both in Surkhet.

Details of the newly infected persons are as follows:

District Number of Cases Age-Group Sex Dhanusha 3 30-45 Males Kapilvastu 3 19-23 Males Kathmandu 3 27-37 Males Bara 23 18-50 Males Rautahat 26 18-53 Males Saptari 2 22-34 Males Bardiya 1 25 Males Banke 4 16-24 Males Dailekh 7 15-29 6 Males, 1 Female

Among the infected, three are from within Kathmandu Valley — all males, from wards 3 and 6 of Tokha Municipality and Budhanilakatha Municipality-3.

As per current information, the infected persons have come in contact with health personnel.

