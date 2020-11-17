74 Covid-19 related fatalities reported in Banke so far

RANJHA: A total of 74 Covid-19 infected persons have lost their lives in Banke district so far.
Thirty-six of the deceased persons were from Banke district itself while thirty-eight from other districts, shared Banke District Health Office’s resource person Naresh Shrestha.
He further informed that among the deceased were 14 women and 22 men from Banke while 10 women and 28 men were from other districts. They were being treated in various hospitals in Banke.
Coronavirus infected patients from Lumbini Province as well as those from Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces are being referred and treated at the Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur and Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital.
According to hospitals sources, condition of 47 out of 107 patients admitted to various Covid-19 special hospitals is critical. Resource person Shrestha shared that 35 patients undergoing treatment at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj and 12 being treated at Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur are critical.
As many as 3,601 people have so far been infected in Banke while the number of those recovered from the virus is 3,318.
