8,000 PCR tests conducted, 275 test positive in Kavre

DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 31

Of the 8,000-plus polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the district, 275 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kavre so far.

“Till date, a total of 8,038 persons have had their swab samples collected and tested under PCR method. Of them, 275 have tested positive for COVID-19. Collection of more swab samples and testing are under way,” COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post member secretary and District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha said, adding that PCR tests are conducted at Dhulikhel Hospital and Dhulikhel-based provincial laboratory.

According to sources, those who tested positive are either returnees from abroad or those who have come into contact with infected persons.

Of the total infected cases, a woman and a man have died so far. Similarly, while 103 infected persons have returned home following treatment, 170 are being treated in different hospitals and in home-isolation.

Thirteen local bodies of the district have managed 845-bed quarantine and 100-bed isolation. Thus far, 963 males and 202 females who returned from India and third countries have returned home after mandatory quarantine-stay.

