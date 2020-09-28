80,016 Nepalis return from abroad countries amid coronavirus pandemic

KATHMANDU: As many as 80,016 Nepali citizens have so far returned from different abroad destinations via air due to unfavourable situations resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), Nepali nationals have returned home from different 32 countries as of Saturday.
The highest number of returnees – 23,237 – are reportedly from the United Arab Emirates whereas the lowest returnees – five -are from Sri Lanka.
Most of them had reached destinations for overseas employment while a meager had been there for study, training, treatment and family reunion purpose.
According to CCMC, so far 12,381 Nepali nationals returned from Saudi Arabia, 11,651 from Malaysia, 11,150 from Qatar, 8478 from Kuwait, 1,754 from Japan, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,325 from Oman, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1,091 from Australia, 936 from Turkey, 888 from Bangladesh, 555 from Singapore, 430 from the United States, 333 from China and 317 from Jordan.
Among the returnees are 14,611 of State-1, 12003 of State-2, 18,264 from Bagmati State, 9030 from Gandaki State, 11,611 from State-5, 1,525 from Karnali State and 1,745 from Sudurpaschim State, the CCMC said.
The State-related identities of 11,227 returnees have yet to be established.
