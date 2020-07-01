83-year-old beats coronavirus

POKHARA, JUNE 30
An 83-year-old man from the Tibetan refugee camp in Chhairo of Gharpajhong Rural Municipality, Mustang has recovered from COVID-19.
Mustang District Health Office confirmed the recovery and said the man left for his home after being discharged from Jomsom Hospital today. His second PCR report sent from Province Public Health Laboratory, Pokhara came out negative.
The octogenarian had returned to Mustang from Kathmandu in a group of 23 persons from the refugee camp on June 14. He had tested positive in the rapid diagnostic test on the border between Mustang and Myagdi. All the other persons on the bus, however, tested negative in the RDT.
After he tested positive, his son-in-law, who had accompanied him on the bus, had also stayed in isolation with the old man in Jomsom Hospital. While in hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 in the first PCR test on June 20.
Other persons of the bus, including the driver and helper, had been told to stay in home quarantine for two weeks after the old man tested positive.
Meanwhile, with the old man returning home following recovery, both Manang and Mustang, which had one COVID-19 case each earlier, have becomeCOV- ID-19-free from today.
Just yesterday, a staff member in Manang, infected with COVID-19, recovered from the infection.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
