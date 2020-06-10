90 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally hits 674

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ninety persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Wednesday.

Among those discharged are 37 persons — all of whom are males — admitted at the Janakpur-based COVID-19 Hospital.

Similarly, as many as 20 patients receiving treatment at the isolation centre in Siraha district have tested negative for the contraction.

Moreover, 18 males, who had been admitted at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla have battled their way through the infection.

Seven persons accommodated to the isolation facility in Dang have been discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus through PCR method.

Furthermore, six individuals, including five males and one female, have been allowed to return home from the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital, following their recovery.

Lastly, one male and one female undergoing treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences and Covid-19 Hospital in Balambu, respectively, have been permitted to return to their homes.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 674 which includes 595 males and 79 females.

