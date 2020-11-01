963 Nepalis abroad infected with Covid-19 in a week

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

LONDON: A second wave of coronavirus around the world has seen more infections in Nepalis living abroad.

In the past week, 963 new infections were reported in different countries, according to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association.

Of the total infected, 450 are from Romania alone along with those in Poland, Spain, Canada, the UK, Qatar and India, said Dr Sanjib Sapkota, coordinator of the NRNA health committee.

No deaths were reported in the past week.

So far, 43,569 Nepalis living in 42 different countries have been infected with the Corona Virus. Of them, 39,565 have recovered.

As of last week, 284 Nepalis have died of the deadly virus in 19 countries.

Meanwhile, the UK, France, Belgium and Germany have imposed the second phase of lockdown following a sharp rise in infections.

In this regard, the NRNA has appealed to its members to not travel except for essential work, not attend public programme and avoid gatherings.

