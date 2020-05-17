97 Nepalis succumb to Covid-19 worldwide, near 7000 infected

Nepal | May 17, 2020

THT Online
KATHMANDU: As many as 97 Nepalis — 77 men and 20 women — living across 20 countries including Nepal, have lost their lives to coronavirus infection worldwide, till Saturday.

According to the Non Resident Nepals Association (NRNA), the highest number of deaths have been recorded in the United Kingdom, where 63 have succumbed to the disease.

Likewise, 15 people have passed away in the US, nine in the UAE, two in Saudi Arabia, one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Sweden, informed Dr Sanjib Sapkota of the NRNA health committee.

Nepal reported its first fatality on Saturday — a 29-year-old new mother from Sindhupalchok contracted Covid-19 which became the cause of her demise.

The number of those infected with COVID-19 has reached 6,781, with the highest in the Middle East at 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the association has continued distributing relief support to more than 38,000 Non Resident Nepalis and have been giving consultation and counseling support directly to more than 40,000 people, NRNA general secretary Dr Hemraj Sharma stated.

Financial support worth Rs. 5.5 million has been provided to Nepalis in Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Malta and Cyprus.

