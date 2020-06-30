Aanbukhairani RM closed for a week

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, JUNE 29

Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality in Tanahun was closed for a week with effect from tomorrow after security personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Buddhi Prasad Bhusal said the rural municipality meeting today decided to close the RM for a week as the risk of coronavirus infection had increased in the locality. He said the decision was taken after infection was seen in four persons of the rural municipality recently.

Bhusal added that even the orthopaedic hospital at Aanbukhairani bazaar would be closed from tomorrow.

Services provided by the rural municipality would be closed, only a single person would be allowed to ride two-wheelers and two persons would be allowed to travel in four-wheelers, religious places, sports ground, among other places where people gather would also be closed from tomorrow onwards.

Issuing the statement today, Bhusal said swab samples were collected from 93 persons through contact tracing, including from security personnel and health workers, among others working in the frontline.

He said one male was infected with the virus. Earlier, three persons, including security personnel, had tested positive for the virus in Pulji.

