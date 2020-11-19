Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, NOVEMBER 18

Janata Samajwadi Party Chairperson Upendra Yadav has called on the nation to stand guard against the possibility of losing the hardearned achievements of people’s struggles.

“As to how the government is faring, it has worried us that we stand the chance of losing the achievements earned through hard struggle.

I hereby urge everyone to be alert so that these gains that we cherish are not lost,”

Yadav said, speaking at a Chhath Greetings Exchange Programme organised jointly by his party and the National Youth Association, in Rajbiraj today.

Further, Yadav described his party as the alternative political force. “We’ve seen the governments of the two major parties frequently. As for the present government, we’re seeing how the communist government is involved in the struggle for power, leaving all sectors such as education, health and employment in a shambles,” the JSP leader said.

The programme organised under the chairmanship of NSA district Chairperson Shivashankar Yadav also saw the participation of Province Social Development Minister Nawalkishor Sah, Federal MP Renu Yadav and other leaders. On the occasion, Yadav and other leaders welcomed new entrants to the party with vermilion power and garlands.

