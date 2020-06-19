ADB, UNICEF join hands to supply medical equipment

Kathmandu, June 18
United Nations Children’s Fund has delivered protective medical equipment and supplies to Nepal for protection of health workers.
The delivery was made possible by the financial contribution from the Asian Development Bank, said a joint press release issued by UNICEF and ADB. The USD 300,000 grant provided by the ADB to the UNICEF was funded for the purchase of emergency medical supplies and equipment in support of Nepal’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The consignment of medical supplies and equipment that arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday will equip COVID-19 isolation units in selected hospitals across the country, .
“ADB is very pleased to collaborate with UNICEF Nepal, on this delivery of critically needed medical supplies for health care staffers and others working on the frontline, to help reduce the risks they face in their everyday life-saving works,” said Mukhtor Khamudkhanov, ADB Country Director for Nepal. “ADB works closely with the Government of Nepal to support its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Elke Wisch, UNICEF Nepal Representative said, “We thank the Asian Development Bank for its contribution during the COVID-19 crisis and for our partnership, which has enabled UNICEF to apply its technical expertise to procure and deliver essential protective equipment at this critical time, to strengthen Nepal’s capacity to save lives.
Together we can help protect the most vulnerable in society, including children and young people.”
UNICEF has been working closely with the Government of Nepal and other partners to curb the spread of COV- ID-19, by providing technical expertise, procuring essential protective medical equipment, and developing effective public health messaging to reach all Nepalis with important information, the release said.
