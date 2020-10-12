Annapurna Circuit figures in Lonely Planet’s list of 10 must-visit destinations

KATHMANDU: The renowned travel site Lonely Planet has included the Annapurna Circuit of Nepal in the list of its 10 must-visit destinations.

The site has mentioned the golden temple, attractive hamlets, forests and a closer view of wildlife as some of the unique features of the Annapurna Circuit.

Noting that the adventurous and thrilling travel to the Annapurna Circuit would be a motivation, the organisation has stated the visitors can forget their tiredness by enjoying delicious dishes and tea.

Lonely Planet has described the Annapurna area, Tilicho Lake, Kaligandaki and the trip up to the Thorang-La pass as well as suggested the global travellers include the Annapurna Circuit in their travel plan.

The Annapurna Area is famous for sight-seeing, high mountain passes, comfortable lodges and delicious apples. Situated north of the touristic city of Pokhara, this area has 14 mountains above 7,000 metres high, including the Annapurna Mountain (8,091 metres tall), the world’s 10th tallest mountain.

A dozen of shorter trekking trails including the Annapurna South is included in the 10-day-long trek. These trails connect the Himalayan villages.

Among the 10 must-visit places of the world, Petra City of Jordan is ranked the first, Ecuador’s Galapagos figures in the second position and Australia’s Uluru National Park is in the third place. Lonely Planet is the world’s most trusted guidebook and travel website American company.