Another gov.np domain hacked

KATHMANDU: A government website operated by the Nepal National Library was hacked and defaced by a hacker on on May 21.
Those trying to access the nnl.gov.np website on May 21 were shown a black page with a message in green from the hacker who calls himself Shamharoosh. It warned that the hack was only “the beginning of the game” yet again exposing the poor security of government websites.
Just this past April, a hacker group by the name of @satan_cyber_god had hacked the websites of the Ministry of Agriculture, National Muslim Commission, Central Library and made their login details public.
In the same month hackers had managed to access the database of Vianet and Foodmandu compromising the details of current and former users of the aforementioned service providers.
Such cases of security breach in Nepal aren’t anything new. In July 2017, 58 government websites were reportedly hacked by a group called Paradox Cyber Ghost — a blatant attack, which was back then dubbed by a national English daily as one of the biggest breaches of government computer systems. On their Facebook page that same group of hackers, had posted their statement: “Hahahahahaa Nepal site’s vulnerability got fixed. Good Job,”dated August 1, 2017.
In their last post dated October 1, 2017, the group supposedly signed off saying, “We will be back soon. Expect Us.”
Today’s hack on NNL’s website also ends on a similar note with the hacker leaving the message, “Expect me” thereby signalling possible security breaches in the future.
It is not immediately known as to who or what group was behind the cyber breach or whether government data had been compromised.
LONDON: Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
City were already 4-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road and finish the season with 78 points, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal and behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
They had needed only a point to ensure they would go straight into the group phase of the Champions League but quickly set about making sure of a strong finish to a trophy-less season.
Kompany opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header from a corner, f Read More…
KATHMANDU: A man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling demonetised Indian banknotes with face value INR 2.928 million from Solteemode of KMC-13 on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a special police team deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division apprehended a 48-year-old Krishna Shrestha, a permanent resident of Sirseni Rural Municipality-1 in Gulmi district, currently residing in Ravibhawan, KMC-13.
In a statement today, MCD said they seized 62 notes of INR 500 denomination an Read More…
KATHMANDU: Nepal Government on Sunday has given approval to the Employees Provident Fund to construct 680 MW Karnali Hydropower Project on the latter’s funding.
Energy Ministry Secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay today handed over a permission letter to Fund Administrator Krishna Prasad Acharya for the production survey of ‘Betan Karnali Depositors Hydropower Limited’.
Preparations are being made to complete the survey works in the first two years and undertake the construction within five years.
The EPF would invest Rs 1.29 billion from its income of fiscal year 2015-16 in the first phase of the project.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 80 billion.
Around 40 per cent share of the project would be offered to the depositors of EPF. Read More…
- Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough 3-0
- They will have to play in a qualifying round after finishing fourth
- Georgino Wijnaldum eased the tension by scoring just before halftime
- Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana added further goals
- Middlesbrough finished as lowest Premier League scorers
LO Read More…
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress candidate Ghanshyam Giri has emerged victorious as a mayor of Chandragiri Municipality, on the western outskirts of Kathmandu, as RSS reported.
Giri secured 13,309 votes and edged his closest rival UML”s Prahlad Karki by 2,888 votes.
However, UML’s Lisa Nakarmi was elected as deputy mayor of the Municipality. She received 11,834 votes. Read More…
MILAN: Juventus became the first team to win Serie A six times in a row when they beat Crotone 3-0 on Sunday to clinch the title with one game to spare.
Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, with a stunning free kick, and Alex Sandro shared the goals as the Turin side also won a league and cup double for the third time in a row and stayed on course for a treble.
Atalanta clinched fifth place and a spot in the Europa League group stage by winning 1-0 at Empoli and AC Milan made sure of sixth place, and a place in the Europa League qualifiers, Read More…
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal apprised President Bidya Devi Bhandari of government’s policy and programme for the fiscal year 2017/18.
In a meeting held at the President’s Office on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Dahal briefed the President about the policy and programme, shared President’s Press advisor Madhav Sharma.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Dahal invited President Bhandari to unveil policy and programme of the government in the Parliament on May 25, Sharma added.
Prime Minister Dahal was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Krishna Bahadur Mahara on the occasion.
The government is unveiling budget for the fiscal year 2017/18 on coming May 29. Read More…
LONDON: Ten-man Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday to complete their Premier League campaign with a fifth successive win but there was no last-day reprieve for their top-four hopes.
First-half goals by Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez and a stoppage-time effort by Aaron Ramsey sealed the win but Liverpool and Manchester City also romped to victories to leave Arsenal fifth, their lowest finish since Arsene Wenger arrived to take charge in 1996.
Arsenal will be missing from the Champions League for the first time in 20 years next season and although this campaign could yet end with a third FA Cup triumph in Read More…