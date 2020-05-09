Another Udayapur woman detected with COVID-19

Shyam Rai

KATHMANDU: One more person has been detected with COVID-19 in Bhulke of Udayapur district, today.

A 43-year-old woman tested positive in the PCR test conducted at Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital, informed chief at Udayapur District Public Health Office, Mohan Subedi.

Only today morning, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases from various locations in the country, out of which three cases were from Udayapur. Women aged 18, 45 and 65 were confirmed to have transmitted the virus. In just one day, four cases have been detected in the district.

With this the national tally of the coronavirus infection has reached 110.

