Armed Police Force sub-inspector succumbs to coronavirus

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1

A sub-inspector of the Armed Police Force succumbed to coronavirus infection yesterday.

Posted at Arghakhachi Batallion, the man in his early 40s had died at Armed Police Hospital in Balambu, while undergoing treatment.

Deputy Inspector General Raju Aryal, spokesperson for APF, said the man, who hailed from Dailekh, had been suffering from high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 6. “Only a few days ago he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was later transferred to the COVID-19 section where he breathed his last.”

DIG Aryal further said they had completed the tracing of those who came in contact with the deceased and placed them in a quarantine facility.

With this, the number of security personnel dying due to COVID-19 has reached three, with two deaths recorded from Nepal Army personnel, earlier.

As many as 2,007 APF personnel have been infected with coronavirus so far. Of them, 1,707 have already recovered while 300 are active cases. Majority of active cases are in home and institutional isolation while only a few of them are required to undergo treatment at hospitals as per the APF.

APF personnel, unlike Nepal Police are not required to provide security to the general people as many of them provide security at borders. The rising number of APF personnel being infected with the virus is mainly because they live in closed barracks. The APF claimed that they have taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of virus inside the organisation.

