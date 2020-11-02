Armed Police Force sub-inspector succumbs to coronavirus

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1
A sub-inspector of the Armed Police Force succumbed to coronavirus infection yesterday.
Posted at Arghakhachi Batallion, the man in his early 40s had died at Armed Police Hospital in Balambu, while undergoing treatment.
Deputy Inspector General Raju Aryal, spokesperson for APF, said the man, who hailed from Dailekh, had been suffering from high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 6. “Only a few days ago he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was later transferred to the COVID-19 section where he breathed his last.”
DIG Aryal further said they had completed the tracing of those who came in contact with the deceased and placed them in a quarantine facility.
With this, the number of security personnel dying due to COVID-19 has reached three, with two deaths recorded from Nepal Army personnel, earlier.
As many as 2,007 APF personnel have been infected with coronavirus so far. Of them, 1,707 have already recovered while 300 are active cases. Majority of active cases are in home and institutional isolation while only a few of them are required to undergo treatment at hospitals as per the APF.
APF personnel, unlike Nepal Police are not required to provide security to the general people as many of them provide security at borders. The rising number of APF personnel being infected with the virus is mainly because they live in closed barracks. The APF claimed that they have taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of virus inside the organisation.
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI: The workers at Tanahu Hydropower Project have postponed their agitation after human resources management of the project agreed to conduct their PCR test. Sinohydro, a Chinese company, has been undertaking project. Workers had been staging a stir since last Friday, arguing that coronaviru Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 31 Death of a new mother due to excessive bleeding just after delivery has left the newborn in lurch in Budhinanda Municipality-4, Bajura. A local, Dhan Singh Rokaya said Ambakala Rokaya, 23, of the municipality died after giving birth to a baby girl a month ago and it was diff Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Traffic police have made it mandatory for all public vehicle operators inside the valley to display transportation fare rates outside the vehicle. The fare should be exactly the same as it was before the introduction of the nationwide lockdown on March 24. Action will be Read More...
KATHMANDU: All kinds of vehicles except emergency service providers have been asked to strictly follow the odd-even vehicle rule, according to traffic police. The vehicle rationing system was introduced after easing the nationwide lockdown on September 17, in a bid to stem the spread of highly co Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 31 Three persons, including a medical entrepreneur, have been arrested over the trade of illegal drugs in Saptari’s Bodebarsain. A joint police team from District Police Office, Saptari and Area Police Office of Bodebarsain arrested Ranjit Yadav, 37. Yadav runs a pharmacy i Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 The months of October and November mark the peak tourist season in Nepal which usually create a buzz in the tourism sector of the country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the scenario this year. This period of the year used to be a busy season for tourism e Read More...
VITORIA-GASTEIZ: Barcelona goalkeeper Neto made an embarrassing gaffe as his side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves on Saturday, despite playing the final half an hour with an extra man. Barca fell behind in the 31st minute after a moment of madness from Brazilian keeper Neto, who cl Read More...
BAITADI: Food stuff worth Rs 770,000 found inedible during the market monitoring has been confiscated and destroyed in Baitadi district. The food stuffs were confiscated by the joint market monitoring committee. The committee had carried out the monitoring on the eve of the Dashain festival. Read More...