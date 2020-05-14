Nepal | May 14, 2020

Authorities tighten restriction measures following surge in COVID-19 cases

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has revised the restriction measures following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Tuesday alone, 83 cases were reported, which is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day, so far. The present count of COVID-19 across country stands at 245.

The last decision of the Cabinet meeting had led to an increase in movement of people in the valley and other places of the country.

The MoHa, on Tuesday, scrapped all passes issued by district administration offices across the country allowing vehicles to ply from one district to another.

Likewise, authorities in Bhaktapur have also restricted movement of people in the district since the identification of two cases on Tuesday.

According to Umakanta Adhikari, information officer at MoHA, all passes issued previously have been revoked except for the following:

  • Ambulances, Shav Bahan, and fire engines
  • Flag bearing vehicles
  • Diplomatic missions, persons and organisations with diplomatic immunity and facilities
  • Journalists and media workers equipped with the pass issued by Press Council
  • Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, hospital staffers, workers engaged in medicine transportation and distribution
  • Workers engaged in drinking water supply and repairs
  • Waste management staff
  • Employees of big grocery stores
  • Vehicles transporting essential goods and services

