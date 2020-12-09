Aviation minister says Janakpur airport binds all three levels of govt together

JANAKPURDHAM, DECEMBER 8
Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said the government was working to bring high-level infrastructure development to Janakpurdham.
Inaugurating the new terminal building and control tower at Janakpur airport today, he described the airport as a mode of friendship between the federal, provincial and local level governments.
He also said the government was positive about naming the airport Janakpurdham Airport as per the demand that the glory and importance of Janakpurdham, a centre of civilisation and culture, be maintained.
The tourism minister emphasised the need for discussion, coordination and partnership in addressing procedural obstacles in expanding the runway of the airport to make it a hub for inter-provincial and international air service.
Member of Parliament Rajendra Mahato said the airport ought to be named Janakpurdham, while another MP Juli Mahaseth stressed the need to develop it into a regional airport.
Provincial Minister of Industry, Forest, Environment and Tourism Ramnaresh Raya sought the realisation of the goal of initiating direct air service from Janakpurdham to the Indian states of Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The 53-year-old terminal building was replaced with a new one at a cost of Rs 420 million. However, it took eight years to be completed though the target was two years.
A version of this article appears in print on December 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
