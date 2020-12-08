Ayurved Health Lifestyle Programme commences in six primary health centres of Sudur Paschim province

BAJURA: Six primary health centres have started to provide services under the Ayurved Health Lifestyle Programme in Sudur Paschim Province.
The programme will provide services including yoga, Ayurvedic OPD, Ayurvedic health lifestyle consultation, clinical yoga consultation and Purba karma/ Panchakarma services.
The programme that is set to provide services from 16 primary health centres throughout the province, was first initiated in six centres, informed Dr Chetraj Joshi, Ayurvedic doctor at the Sudur Paschim Ministry of Social Development.
Among the six centres–Beldadi Primary Health Centre, Kanchanpur, Kolti Primary Health Centre, Bajura, Patan Primary Health Centre, Baitadi, Jorayal Primary Health Centre, Doti, Kamalbazaar Primary Health Centre, Achham, and Deulekh Primary Health Centre, Bajhang– three are being operated with the support of federal government while other three are running with the assistance of provincial government, added Dr Joshi.
As per the programme, every health centre will have an Ayurvedic doctor and an ayurvedic practitioner (baidh).
The programme was launched to change the lifestyle, food and behaviour of the people for a long-lasting improvement in their health amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Joshi while adding that the programme aims to help people who are suffering from hypertension, diabetes, asthma, obesity, depression and rheumatism through yoga.
Kolti Primary Health Centre, Bajura has started to provide ayurvedic services to the needy, informed Dikshya Bhandari, Chief of District Ayurvedic Health Centre, Bajura. “As ayurvedic treatment includes those medicines that are prepared from the herbs, they are likely to provide a good effect in the health and environment,” said Bhandari.
In recent days, the number of people receiving ayurvedic services is increasing in Bajura in comparison to previous years.
