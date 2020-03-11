Ayurveda university bill to promote ancient medicine

Kathmandu, March 10

The Yogmaya Ayurveda University Bill, recently registered by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, at the National Assembly aims to produce skilled human resources in Ayurveda through study and research. Ayurveda, an ancient health care tradition has been practised in Nepal for centuries.

As per the bill, the government shall establish the university for integrated teaching-learning and research activities in Ayurveda. Its central office will be established in Arun valley. “The university shall be an autonomous and corporate body with perpetual succession,” reads the bill. The university shall consist of assembly, executive council, academic council, research centre, learning council and other agencies as prescribed.

Proposed office-bearers of the university are chancellor, co-chancellor, vice-chancellor, registrar, dean and director. The bill has also mentioned functions, duties and power of assembly, executive council, academic council, research centre and learning council.

The university may operate schools on Ayurveda, Ayurveda nursing, medicinal plants, yoga education and natural medicines. It is also allowed to establish and operate teaching hospital in accordance with the standards set by the Nepal Ayurvedic Medical Council.

The bill proposes a vacancy fulfilment committee led by a dean to recommend appointment and promotion of teachers and other staffers. The committee shall include a representative from the Public Service Commission and registrar as members.

The prime minister shall be the chancellor of the university and chairperson of its assembly. Convocation of the university will be presided over by the chancellor.

“Vice-chancellor shall be full-time chief official of the university. His/her tenure shall be four years from the date of appointment. However, s/he may be dismissed at anytime in case of violation of code of ethics and failure to deliver,” it reads.

A committee headed by the chairperson of the University Grants Commission will recommend to the chancellor names of persons to be appointed as vice-chancellor and registrar. Any person having obtained master’s degree with at least 20 years of work experience in teaching or research will be eligible to apply for the post of vice-chancellor.

The university shall have its own fund. Amount received from the federal and provincial governments, UGC, any person or organisation and international organisation and earning of the university will be credited to the fund.

However, the university will have to obtain prior approval of the ministry of finance before accepting amount from international organisations. Income and expenditure of the university shall be audited by the auditor general.

The university may grant scholarship to meritorious and poor students.

