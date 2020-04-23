Baglung patient tests negative for coronavirus

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: The fifth test result of COVID-19 infected person from Baglung Municipality has come out negative for the virus, today.

If the final test result comes out negative tomorrow, the patient will be discharged, stated Binod Bindu Sharma, Health Director at Provincial Health Directorate, Gandaki.

Prior to this, the patient had tested positive for coronavirus in four consecutive tests. A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 only after they test negative in two consecutive tests.

The 19-year-old girl had returned from Belgium on March 17.

