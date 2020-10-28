Bagmati Province Governor Prasai tests positive for Covid-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JHAPA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Prasai had reached his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based Province Governor’s Office for Dashain celebrations.

Governor Prasai said that he had mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating for the past five days and his health now is normal.

He is staying in home isolation. His son has also contracted the contagion.

