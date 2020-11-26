Be sensitive towards protecting rights of violence survivors: PM

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stated that the government would not tolerate any sort of gender-based discrimination and violence.

In a message released on the occasion of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, PM Oli reaffirmed the government’s efforts to optimise resources of the state and enhance the living standards of women to help build a prosperous society thereby securing their rights and welfare.

“I urge every individual, family, society and all those concerned to be sensitive towards survivors of violence and work to protect and promote their rights,” reads the message.

PM Oli has called for eliminating all types of evil traditions and malpractices and those factors that cause violence.

Stating that Nepal had embraced the principle of gender-equality in all sectors, the PM said, “Nepal has also adopted zero-tolerance policy against violence of all sorts and was implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women-1979 that Nepal is a signatory to.”

According to him, the government has forwarded women-centred policy, law, planning, structure and programmes to advance the cause of gender equality in the country.

The PM has also opined that the legal provisions alone cannot end gender-based violence. Hence, he pointed out the need for social campaign to raise awareness.

He informed that more than 14,600 women were elected in various tiers of government in the last three-tier elections.

“Women’s representation at the local level stands at 41 per cent, 35.5 per cent at the province level and 33.5 per cent at the federal level,” he said in the message, adding,” It has been an encouraging and inspiring representation for South Asia and other countries in the world.”

The message acknowledges the pivotal role women play in various sectors.

The PM viewed such women as catalysts of change.

“Despite this, cases of discrimination in the name of traditions and practices such as Chhaupadi, trafficking, labour exploitation, witchcraft accusation, sexual assault, rape, murder and acid attacks were occurring.

He called these ignominies in the name of human civilisation,” he lamented.

Prime Minister Oli informed that the National Gender Equality policy was in the process of being endorsed by the council of ministers.

According to him, an ordinance for ensuring treatment, compensation for victims and strong action against the preparatory had also been issued.

He appealed to one and all to be aware about the possibility of violence against women that could occur during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for cooperation and commitment from all quarters to help end gender-based violence.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook